Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.03. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $7.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

