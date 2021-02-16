Hudock Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average of $128.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

