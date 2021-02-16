Hudock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after buying an additional 922,927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,606 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after purchasing an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,543,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMO opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.796 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

