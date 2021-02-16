Hudock Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 85,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,617,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 48,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $209.96 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.41 and its 200 day moving average is $204.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

