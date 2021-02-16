Hudock Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NYSE LEG opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

