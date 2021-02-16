Hudock Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average is $108.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

