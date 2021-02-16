Hudock Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after acquiring an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,111,000 after buying an additional 72,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

