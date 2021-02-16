Hudock Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1,698.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.36. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $110.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

