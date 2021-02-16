Hudock Inc. Purchases 991 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in BP by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

BP opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

