Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $380.64 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

