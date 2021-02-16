Hydro Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.90 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 86.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $6.90 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

