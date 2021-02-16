Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 14th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of HYMTF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $54.65. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,048. Hyundai Motor has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

