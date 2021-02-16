iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Raised to $75.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of IAFNF opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

