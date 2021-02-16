IAMGOLD (IAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

