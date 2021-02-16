ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.00264890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00086116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00075370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00088958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.75 or 0.00408312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00184033 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

ichi.farm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

