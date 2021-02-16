ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $3.38 on Top Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. ICHI has a total market cap of $981,290.01 and approximately $31,655.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00006915 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.65 or 0.00263523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00082921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00074178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.39 or 0.00412515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00187080 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

ICHI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

