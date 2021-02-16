ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 670,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 14th total of 918,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ICLR stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.31. 227,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,003. ICON Public has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $223.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

