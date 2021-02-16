IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Sells $750,412.50 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.29. The stock had a trading volume of 449,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,932. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.95 and its 200 day moving average is $187.77. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

