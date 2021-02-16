Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

