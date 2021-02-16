Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $470.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $360.00 to $470.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global raised Illumina to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $356.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $504.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,657. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,750 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Illumina by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

