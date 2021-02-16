Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Incitec Pivot stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INCZY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Incitec Pivot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incitec Pivot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

