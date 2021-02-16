Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 73,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of IRT opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

