IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,391 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.