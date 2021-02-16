IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $277.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

