IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $298.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $302.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

