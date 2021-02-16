IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $34.77 Million in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 716,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,767,000. PNM Resources comprises about 1.3% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 17.8% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

