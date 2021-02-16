IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 272,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,742,000. Inphi comprises approximately 1.6% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 2,580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inphi by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,668,000 after purchasing an additional 698,053 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Inphi by 690.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 463,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Inphi by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after buying an additional 274,878 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 245,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after buying an additional 221,837 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

IPHI stock opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -135.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

