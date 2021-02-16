Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.23

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 132451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

