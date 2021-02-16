(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €9.30 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INGA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.27 ($10.90).

(INGA) has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About (INGA)

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

