Ink Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Ink has traded up 83.8% against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $716,383.23 and approximately $118,675.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00263296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00086402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00075840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00089552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.00422367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00180211 BTC.

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

