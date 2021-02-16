Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells 17,850 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,992,686.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLWS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.