Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $72.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.38.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NSIT opened at $85.18 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.