Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal stock traded up $9.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.53. The stock had a trading volume of 262,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,762. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $302.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $360.17 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

