Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 268,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $242.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

