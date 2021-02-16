Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $8,603,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.14. 88,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,152. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

