Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 23,478 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,478 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,830,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,265,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 331,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after buying an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.80. The company had a trading volume of 891,690 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.47.

