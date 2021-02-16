INT Chain Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.09 or 0.00890786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.46 or 0.05023001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00032732 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

