Integer (ITGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integer stock opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Integer has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

