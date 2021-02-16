Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.50.

IPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.55.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$17.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.21. The company has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$22.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 160.09%.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron bought 27,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.