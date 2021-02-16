Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Position Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,427 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Invesco worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Invesco by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

