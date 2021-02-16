Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $260.56 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $260.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.58.

