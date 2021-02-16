Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.17. 591,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,157,842. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $336.62.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

