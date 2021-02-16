Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.00

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.00 and last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.50.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.