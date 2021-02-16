Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on ISTR. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Investar stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investar by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Investar by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Investar by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

