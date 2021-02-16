Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Impinj (PI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) recently:

2/11/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $31.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Colliers Securities from $61.00 to $82.00.

2/10/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Impinj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

1/20/2021 – Impinj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

1/19/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

1/19/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Impinj stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Impinj by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

