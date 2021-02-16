Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Securitas (SCTBF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Securitas (OTCMKTS: SCTBF):

2/11/2021 – Securitas had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/8/2021 – Securitas was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2021 – Securitas was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2021 – Securitas had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2021 – Securitas was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/14/2021 – Securitas had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2021 – Securitas was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

SCTBF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413. Securitas AB has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

