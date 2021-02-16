Investors Buy High Volume of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 9,796% compared to the typical volume of 26 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMOG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $170,000.

SMOG stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.20. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,514. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.16. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $195.55.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.