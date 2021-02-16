ION (ION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $484.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. ION has a market capitalization of $338,656.18 and $484.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00276398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,275.11 or 0.02617544 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,530,418 coins and its circulating supply is 13,630,418 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy.

ION Coin Trading

