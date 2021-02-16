Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $7,286,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

NYSE CLF opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

