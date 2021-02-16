Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic stock opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $119.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

